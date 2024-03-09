Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry advises of forthcoming movements of Nato troops

Military personnel from Nato Allies will be transported within Bulgaria in coming days, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

This is connected with the rotation of military formations from Allied armies which participated in joint training with Bulgarian military personnel, the ministry said.

US Army personnel will be transported from March 10 until the end of the month from civilian airports in Sofia and elsewhere in the country.



At the end of the upcoming week, military equipment of the Italian contingent of the Nato Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria will travel on the national road network from the border with Greece to the Novo Selo training ground. The motorcades will be escorted by Military Police teams, the Defence Ministry said.

(Archive photo: Defence Ministry)