Bulgaria’s government forms crisis HQ on Russia’s war on Ukraine

Bulgaria’s government has formed a Cabinet crisis headquarters to manage the crisis related to the war in Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister for Effective Governance Kalina Konstantinova said in a video message on March 9.

The crisis headquarters involves six working groups, headed by Colonel Valeri Rachev, co-ordinating the work of all institutions.

Bulgaria’s Cabinet agreed at a scheduled meeting on March 9 to adopt the EU Temporary Protection Directive, which is being activated for the first time in history, Konstantinova said.

The Temporary Protection Directive makes provision for a number of facilities for people who have fled Ukraine because of Putin’s war there.

From March 11, at Bulgaria’s checkpoints, people arriving from Ukraine will be able to obtain a document with which to legitimately reside on the territory of Bulgaria.

“This document gives them both rights and obligations. On the one hand, they will have access to the labour market, education, health care and social support. On the other hand, they will have the obligation to comply with the laws of the Republic of Bulgaria,” Konstantinova said.

Refugees will also have the opportunity to receive assistance for accommodation and meals in places registered in the National Tourist Register. The aid will amount to 40 leva per person per day.

Bulgaria has set up a single information portal with all information relevant to the refugees, ukraine.gov.bg.

“More than 45 000 medicines and medical supplies have been sent to Ukraine. More than three million leva in donations have collected from the non-governmental sector, tons of clothes and food were distributed to those who arrived. That is why we owe a huge thank you to all volunteers,” Konstantinova said.

Separately, a statement said that Bulgaria’s Prime Minister had convened a meeting of the Cabinet security council to discuss the situation in Eastern Europe arising from the war in Ukraine.

At the meeting, Defence Minister Dragomir Zakov said that Bulgaria’s position in Nato must be clear and predictable and that this is the direction in which Bulgarian institutions are working, the statement said.



Petkov called on the security services to continue to provide operational information, the statement said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe's continuing coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

