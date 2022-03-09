Covid-19: Bulgaria updates list of red zone foreign countries, scraps dark red zone category

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria has updated its list of countries it deems to be Covid-19 red zones, and has abolished its previously-announced category “dark red zones”.

This is according to an order issued on the night of March 9 by Bulgaria’s Health Minister, Assena Serbezova.

Foreign countries and territories now deemed by Bulgaria to be Covid-19 red zones are:

Australia, Austria, Andorra, Afghanistan, Barbados, Bahrain, Belgium, Bermuda, Brunei, Bhutan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Germany, Gibraltar, Georgia, Greece, Denmark, Dominica, Estonia, Israel, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Jordan, the Cayman Islands, Cyprus, North Korea, Costa Rica, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Maldives, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Norway, the Isle of Man, Papau, Portugal, South Korea, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, Tanzania, Tonga, Turkey, Ukraine, Uruguay, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Chile, Switzerland and Japan.

People arriving Bulgaria from a red zone may be admitted if they present a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate of vaccination, of having undergone Covid-19 or a test result, or an equivalent or similar document containing the same data as an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Bulgarian citizens and long-term or permanent residents of Bulgaria who do not present such a document must go into 10-day quarantine.

Those quarantined may present the result of a PCR or antigen test done no earlier than 72 hours from arrival in Bulgaria; if the result is negative, the person is exempted from quarantine from the date that the result is entered in the national system for combating Covid-19.

The order said that people arriving from Ukraine may be admitted to Bulgaria on presentation of a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate of vaccination, having undergone Covid-19 or testing, or an equivalent or similar document with the same data as an EU Digital Covid Certificate.

Those arriving from Ukraine who do not present such a certificate must go into 10-day quarantine, which may be lifted on the same conditions as above.

Serbezova’s order said that a country not listed as a red zone or green zone is deemed to be an orange zone. In the order, no country is listed as a green zone.

People arriving from countries within the orange zone are admitted to the territory of the country on presentation of either a valid EU Digital Covid Certificate of vaccination, or of recovery, or of a PCR test done up to 72 hours before entry to the country, or a negative antigen test done up to 48 hours before entry to the country; or a similar or equivalent document containing the same data as an EU Digital Covid Certificate, of vaccination, recovery or testing.

In the absence of such documents, the person shall be quarantined for 10 days at home or in another place of accommodation declared by the person.

The quarantined person may carry out a PCR test or a rapid antigen test no earlier than 72 hours of arrival in the country. If the result is negative, the quarantine of the person shall be considered terminated from the day of registration of the result in the National Information System for Combating Covid-19.

