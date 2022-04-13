Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 10 deaths, 886 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Ten people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 740, according to the April 13 report by the unified information portal.

Of 13 175 tests done in the past day, 886 – about 6.72 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 147 165 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 166 776 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1088 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1964 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 943 649.

As of April 13, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 152.69 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 164.43 on April 12.

There are 1157 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 131 newly admitted. There are 126 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the April 12 report.

Thirty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 245.

A total of 4 365 528 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1885 in the past day.



A total of 2 052 789 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 284 in the past day, while 733 848 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1466 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!