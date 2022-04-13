Bulgaria’s exports in first two months of 2022 up 31% y/y – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In January – February 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria added up to 12.8 billion leva, 31 per cent more than in the first two months of 2021, according to preliminary data posted on April 13 by the National Statistical Institute on April 13.

Bulgaria’s export figures in January – February 2021 were 1.7 per cent down on those for the first two months of 2020.

The NSI said that in February 2022, total exports of goods added up to 6.6 billion leva, an increase of 31.3 per cent compared with February 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2022 amounted to 15.3 billion leva (at CIF prices), 46.2 per cent more than in the same period of 2021.

In February 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 41.5 per cent compared with February 2021, adding up to 7.6 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – February 2022, amounting to 2.4 billion leva.

In February 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 043.6 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!