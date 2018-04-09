More than 7000 stray cats in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv – report

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The city council in Bulgaria’s second city Plovdiv is to update at its next meeting its plan of action for controlling the numbers of stray cats and dogs.

Official figures are that there were 7032 stray cats in Plovdiv at the end of 2017, down from 8646 in 2015. With the city estimated to have a population of about 340 000, that means that there is one street cat for about every 48 people in Plovdiv.

Over the same period, the number of stray dogs in Plovdiv fell from 785 to 675.

Plovdiv deputy mayor Rozalin Petkov said that the previous action plan, the period of which had now expired, had yielded positive results.

In the period from 2015 to 2017, a total of 1335 dogs and 2931 cats were picked up and processed, including being neutered. In these two years, none of the animals in the municipal pound was euthanised, the report said.

Over the same period, a total of 2108 pet dogs were newly registered.

(Photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Comments

comments