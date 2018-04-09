Bulgaria condemns chemical weapon attack in Syrian town of Douma

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that it was following with concern information about another chemical weapon attack in Syria.

In a statement after reports on the attack in the town of Douma, said to have left 49 people dead, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said: “We categorically condemn the use of chemical weapons.

“Such an attack on civilians, including children, is a grave violation of international humanitarian law. We call for immediate humanitarian access to victims, as well as an on-the-spot investigation,” the ministry said.

The European Union’s External Action Service said that the evidence points towards yet another chemical attack by the regime.

“Almost a year to the day of the horrific attacks in Khan Sheikhoun, it is a matter of grave concern that chemical weapons continue to be used, especially on civilians. The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the use of chemical weapons and calls for an immediate response by the international community.”

In July 2017 and March 2018 the EU imposed additional restrictive measures on high level officials and scientists responsible for the development and the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

“It is highly regrettable that Russia vetoed the renewal of the mandate of the Joint Investigative Mechanism in November 2017 and the EU calls upon the UN Security Council to rapidly re-establish this mechanism to identify perpetrators of chemical attacks. Accountability is crucial.

“We call on the supporters of the regime, Russia and Iran, to use their influence to prevent any further attack and ensure the cessation of hostilities and de-escalation of violence as per UNSC Resolution 2401. The protection of civilians must remain an absolute priority.”

The European Union will remain mobilised to fight against the use of chemical weapons and to make sure that those responsible are held accountable, the statement said.

Comments

comments