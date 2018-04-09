Hungarian ruling party leads in parliamentary election results

Share this: Facebook

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s party Fidesz came away victorious in the April 8 2018 parliamentary elections, receiving 49.2 per cent of the vote,according to preliminary results. With 74 percent of ballots counted, Fidesz has won a two-thirds majority in parliament, with a projected 134 seats of the 199 seats in the chamber.

Hungary’s Nationalist Jobbik party came in second with 20 per cent of the vote and the Socialist Party received 11.85 per cent.

Fidesz was seeking a third consecutive governing term with Viktor Orban at the helm. The Hungarian prime minister had led an electoral campaign that positioned him as a defender of Hungary’s Christian culture against Muslim migration.

(Photo: Europa Pont)

