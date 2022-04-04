Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 3 deaths, 226 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 568, according to the April 4 report by the unified information portal.

Of 4068 tests done in the past day, 226 – about 5.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 140 679 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 177 462 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 153 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 376 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to date to 926 649.

As of April 4, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 242.01 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 248.12 on April 3.

There are 1869 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 39 newly admitted. There are 206 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the April 3 report.

To date, 24 084 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19, including one on Sunday.

A total of 4 353 830 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 156 on Sunday.

A total of 2 050 871 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 19 in the past day, while 724 838 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 127 on Sunday.

