EU extends ‘roam like at home’ to 2032

European Union ministers agreed on April 4 to extend until 2032 the “roam like at home” scheme, which had been due to expire at the end of June this year, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

People may therefore continue to make calls, text and browse the web while travelling in other EU countries at no extra cost, the statement said.

The revised roaming regulation adjusts maximum wholesale prices to ensure that providing retail roaming services at domestic prices is sustainable for operators throughout the EU, it said.

“It increases transparency for services that may be subject to extra cost, and will also protect customers from bill shocks resulting from inadvertent roaming on non-terrestrial mobile networks when on ferries or aeroplanes.”

Designed to prevent permanent roaming, the fair use policy will stay in place, the statement said.

“The (European) Commission may suggest changes to it after a thorough analysis of the market and due assessment of potential impacts,” the statement said.

“The revised regulation also includes measures to ensure a good customer experience in terms of quality of service and access to emergency services, including for people with special needs.”

The Commission will monitor the situation and, if necessary, present a new legislative proposal to regulate wholesale price caps and possibly other aspects of the roaming market, the statement said.

