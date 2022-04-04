EU slams Russian atrocities in Bucha, other Ukrainian towns

Share this: Facebook

The European Union condemns in the strongest possible terms the reported atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces in a number of occupied Ukrainian towns, that have now been liberated, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on April 4.

“Haunting images of large numbers of civilian deaths and casualties, as well as destruction of civilian infrastructures show the true face of the brutal war of aggression Russia is waging against Ukraine and its people,” Borrell said.

“The massacres in the town of Bucha and other Ukrainian towns will be inscribed in the list of atrocities committed on European soil,” he said.

Borrell said that the Russian authorities were responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area. They are subject to the international law of occupation, he said.

The perpetrators of war crimes and other serious violations as well as the responsible government officials and military leaders will be held accountable, the statement said.

The European Union supports all measures to ensure accountability for human rights violations and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine by Russian armed forces, it said.

“In particular, we fully support the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor into war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the work of the OHCHR Commission of Inquiry.”

Borrell said that the EU was assisting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and civil society focused on collection and preservation of the evidences of the war crimes.

“We stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in these sombre hours for the whole world. The EU will continue to firmly support Ukraine and will advance, as a matter of urgency, work on further sanctions against Russia,” Borrell said.

“President Putin must stop this war immediately and unconditionally,” he said.

