Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 572 deaths, 5933 fewer active cases

In the past week, a total of 572 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7123, according to figures in the national information system daily report on December 27.

Coming a month after Bulgaria introduced heightened measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, and some hours before the vaccination process was to begin, the report showed that in the past seven days, the number of active cases decreased by 5933, to a current total of 80 519.

The number of new cases confirmed in the past week added up to 6355. At the same time, the national information system showed that 11 716 people had recovered from the virus in the past week, bringing the total to 109 742.

As of December 27, there are 5545 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, a figure 1095 lower than seven days earlier. A total of 523 are in intensive care, a decrease of 19 compared with the figure a week ago.

Two hundred and seventy-two medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date – counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered – to 8694.

As of December 24, Bulgaria’s national information system, in reporting the results of tests, counts in both PCR and antigen tests.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

