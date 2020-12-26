First batch of vaccines against Covid-19 arrives in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The first batch of vaccines against Covid-19 arrived in Bulgaria on December 26, with the immunisation process set to begin on December 27.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said that on the morning of December 26 that 9750 doses already had been placed in the freezer in the building of Bulgarian state-owned pharmaceuticals firm Bul Bio in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

He said that in less an hour, distribution to Plovdiv and Bourgas started.

Vaccines will be distributed across the six regions into which Bulgaria has been divided for the purposes of the immunisation campaign. Amounts will depend on population distribution.

Immunisation in the remaining regions will begin on December 28 and 29, with Vratsa and Veliko Turnovo receiving deliveries of doses of vaccines from Sofia on December 28, the Health Ministry said.

Angelov is scheduled to be the first Bulgarian to be vaccinated.

He said that along with the vaccines, information brochures arrived, aimed at both Bulgarian doctors and patients, so that everyone in Bulgaria could be informed about the nature of vaccines and the entire process of immunization.

Angelov said that additional shipments of vaccines are expected in January, to reach 62 500 doses.

“The good thing is that the number of people willing to be vaccinated is increasing,” he said.

“We are optimistic that if we continue to present all the information regarding vaccines and the need for them, we will achieve the desired result – 70 per cent of Bulgarians vaccinated,” Angelov said.

Bulgaria’s government repeatedly has emphasised that vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary, recommended, and free-of-charge.

(Photo: European Commission representation in Bulgaria)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe is an independent media outlet, free of ties to any corporate, political or other media groups. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content. Please click on the button below:

Become a Patron!