‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for Bulgaria’s Smolyan over heavy snowfalls

Bulgarian authorities have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for the Smolyan district for December 27 because of forecast heavy snowfalls.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather has been issued for a number of districts in Bulgaria for December 27.

These districts include Blagoevgrad, because of forecast heavy rain and snow, Gabrovo, strong winds, Kurdzhali, strong winds and rain, Montana, snow, Turgovishte and Veliko Turnovo, strong winds, and Vratsa, snow.

“Code Yellow” applies to the districts of Haskovo, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Sliven, Stara Zagora and Yambol because of forecast heavy rain.

(Archive photo: Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency)

