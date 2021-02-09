Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 9420 deaths, 58 888 vaccine doses administered

Share this: Facebook

Eighty-nine deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9420, the national information daily report on February 9 said.

Of 11 637 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1115 – about 9.6 per cent – proved positive.

The number of active cases has risen by 222, to 21 374.

To date, 224 849 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 3057 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 69 fewer than 24 hours earlier, with 274 in intensive care, a decrease of four.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9698.

The national information system said that 804 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 194 055.

The report said that 58 888 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Bulgaria so far, with 1850 in the past 24 hours. A total of 17 481 second doses have been administered.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

