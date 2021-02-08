Covid-19: Number of patients in hospital in Bulgaria up 10% in past week

Share this: Facebook

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria has increased by 10 per cent in the past week while the increase in morbidity on a 14-day basis is about 40 per cent, national operational HQ head Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski said on February 8.

Mutafchiyski was speaking at meeting called by Prime Minister Boiko Borissov with members of the Cabinet and the national operational HQ.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that the aim of the anti-epidemic measures was that the growth in morbidity was not too rapid and serious.

“The biggest mistake in this situation will be to give in to emotion and make the wrong decisions. We have the strength to cope, the front of vaccination is expanding. The more vaccinated there are, the more we reduce the field of action of the virus, so sooner or later things will go optimistically,” Kunchev said.

Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said that as of February 8, the pace of vaccination of all those who fall into the second and third phases of the national immunisation plan would be intensified.

Professor Todor Kantardzhiev, head of the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases and a member of the national operational HQ, said that currently there were no confirmed cases of type A and type B influenza in Bulgaria, a result of the anti-epidemic measures. It was mainly Covid-19 that was spreading, he said.

He said that currently there were no proven cases in Bulgaria of the Latin American and South African variants of novel coronavirus.

Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said that the supply of vaccines to Bulgaria was increasing significantly and in the first week of March alone, the country expected to receive 160 000 doses.

Kirilov said that the European Medicines Agency is carrying out a preliminary review of the Novavax vaccine and the European Commission is expected to conclude a supply contract with its manufacturer in the coming weeks, which will be the seventh vaccine in the EU portfolio and the first of the antigen type.

He said that with regard to Russia’s Sputnik vaccine, the European Medicines Agency was still conducting scientific consultations because there was not enough data about it.

Borissov told the meeting: “In Bulgaria, we apply the most correct and liberal measures possible, no matter how much some challenge them.

“Our doctors and medical workers are implementing the treatment protocols very quickly, so the number of those who have recovered has almost reached the number of those infected,” he said.

Borissov said that the intensification of the vaccination process and the increase in the number of Bulgarians who had recovered from the virus was a way for the country to emerge from the crisis in April to June.

(Photo: government.bg)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

