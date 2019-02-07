Bulgaria to launch campaign to promote organ donation, will provide donor cards

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Health Ministry is working on a national media campaign to be launched in February to promote organ donation, minister Kiril Ananiev said.

As part of the campaign, the ministry will make available donor cards for citizens to significant consent for organ donation.

These cards will not be subject to legal regulation, meaning that people will not be required to complete or carry them, Ananiev said.

The cards would be made available at public places, and people could choose to whether to fill them in and carry them along with their personal documents, he said.

In a vote in Parliament on February 7, MPs instructed Ananiev to submit by April 1 an analysis of transplant operations in Bulgaria, and an action plan with specific tasks, deadlines and expected results to make the country a full member of Eurotransplant.

The report also should cover necessary amendments to laws related to organ transplants, and a national programme for the promotion of the donation of organs, cells and blood products.

Ananiev said that the Health Ministry had finalised a draft National Donor and Transplant Programme 2019-2023, which had an action plan covering development of programmes to improve the quality of transplantation in each hospital capable of carrying out organ donation operation, improving the knowledge and skills of health professionals regarding organ donation, and training teams of Bulgarian specialists.

(Photo: Almondbite3)

Related:

Bulgarian Orthodox Church supports organ transplants – under certain conditions

Comments

comments