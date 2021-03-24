Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 119 more deaths, 24.4% of tests positive

Share this: Facebook

A total of 119 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 11 380, according to the March 24 daily report by the national information system.

Of 19 869 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4851 – about 24.4 per cent – proved positive.

The number of tests that were positive exceeds the peak of 4828 during a single day in late November during the “second wave” of Covid-19 in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 1352 are in the city of Sofia, 496 in the Bourgas district, 369 in the Varna district and 358 in the Plovdiv district.

The number of active cases has risen by 2161 in the past 24 hours, to 60 832.

There are 8927 patients in hospital, an increase of 238 in the past 24 hours, with 729 in intensive care, an increase of 38.

The report said that 101 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 11 380.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus rose by 2571 in the past 24 hours, to 239 602, according to the national information system.

A total of 12 436 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past day, bringing the total to 388 805.

The report said that to date, 78 390 people had received a second dose, an increase of 4537 in the past day.

