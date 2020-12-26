Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 50 more deaths, active cases decrease by 979

Share this: Facebook

Fifty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 7073, the national information system said on December 26.

A total of 257 people were newly-diagnosed with new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Of this figure, 153 were established by PCR tests and 104 by rapid antigen tests.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, 65 are in the city of Sofia, 33 in the district of Varna and 22 in the district of Plovdiv.

In the past 24 hours, 2072 tests were done, of which 1060 were PCR tests and 1012 antigen tests.

To date, 196 915 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 80 976 are active. This latter figure represents a decrease of 979 compared with the figure in the December 25 report by the national information system.

There are 5580 patients in hospital, 91 fewer than the day before, while the number in intensive care has gone down by nine to a total of 512.

According to the national information system, 1186 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 108 866.

Six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 8677.

