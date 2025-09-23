European Spartan Exercise 2025 involves low-altitude flights over Bulgaria

The European Spartan Exercise 2025, involving aircraft from several countries, includes low-altitude flights over Bulgaria and the public should not be startled, Bezmer air base commander Colonel Milen Dimitrov said on September 23.

The exercise is underway and will continue until October 3.

The main areas for tactical training are concentrated at the Bezmer and Cheshnegirovo air bases.

In addition to the Bulgarian Air Force, representatives from Italy, Spain, Greece and Lithuania are also participating in the exercise, and teams from Slovenia are also participating as observers, the exercise commander, Colonel Lazarin Lazarov, said.

“The idea is to teach all pilots, engineers, technicians to work together to exchange experiences. All of us who use Spartan aircraft in Europe,” Lazarov said, as quoted by Bulgarian National Radio.

The training will include tactical landing approaches, low-altitude flights, military personnel and cargo landings, and aeromedical evacuations.

The flights will take place in the air space over almost all of southern Bulgaria, Dimitrov said.

“Either way, there are planned flights at low altitudes, it will be normal when they perform their flight tasks for the population to see aircraft in the air, people should not be startled,” Dimitrov said.

(Archive photo: Ministry of Defence)