Bulgarian Navy NCO dies during military exercise at Shabla

A member of the Bulgarian Navy, Leading Seaman Zheko Dobrev, has died at the age of 36 during the Shabla live-fire exercise at the Black Sea coast, the Defence Ministry said on June 13.

The ministry said that Dobrev, from a military formation in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city Varna, felt uncomfortable and faint while performing his duties.

Immediate first aid was rendered by medics attending the exercise, but in spite of their efforts, he died. The cause of death has not been formally established but is believed to have been a heart attack, the ministry said.

Dobrev, an electro-technician, had served in the Bulgarian military since August 2008, the statement said.

The ministry expressed its condolences to the family and relatives of Dobrev.

Shabla 2019 is the latest in a succession of such exercises held at the Black Sea site annually. It involves anti-aircraft live-fire exercises involving several different types of air defence systems.

Bulgaria’s Navy, Air Force and Army participate. More than 1400 service personnel, including from the United States and Serbia, took part in Shabla 2019.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)

