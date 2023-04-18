NSI: Bulgarian household spending in 2022 increased 19.1% y/y

Bulgarian households spent an average of 8389 leva per capita in 2022, an increase of 19.1 per cent compared with 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 18.

Within the total household expenditure average per capita, 2529 leva was spent on food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2022, an increase of 22.9 per cent compared with 2021 and 70.9 per cent more than in 2013, the NSI said.

The relative share of expenditure on food within total household expenditure was 30.1 per cent in 2022,

an increase of 0.9 percentage points compared with 2021 and 3.1 percentage points than in 2013.

Consumption of most basic food products average per household member in 2022 decreased compared with 2021, the institute said.

The biggest decrease was in the consumption of bread and paste products, by 2.6kg, fruit by 2.8kg, and vegetables by 0.8kg.

Consumption of meat products increased by 0.8kg, of non-alcoholic beverages by 3.8 litres, and of alcoholic beverages by 0.3 litres, the NSI said.

The institute said that the purchasing power of households decreased for most kinds of food in 2022.

The biggest decrease in purchasing power was in regard to sugar, eggs, white cheese, yellow cheese and bread.

Within the total household expenditure average per capita, spending on housing (water, electricity, fuels, furnishing and maintenance of the house) in 2022 was 1566 leva, 19.8 per cent more than in 2021 and double the figure for 2013.

According to the NSI, annual total income average per capita in 2022 was 9008 leva, an increase of 16.9 per cent compared with 2021.

The total income average per household member in Bulgaria increased by 1.9 times during the 2013 – 2022 period, the NSI said.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!