Representatives of top German tourism firms visit Bulgaria ahead of resumption of charter flights

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s caretaker Tourism Minister Stella Baltova participated in the official opening of an expedition tour intended to present Bulgaria as a risk-free destination with a quality tourism product to some of the largest and most influential German tour operators and travel agents, the ministry said on June 21.

The event is being held in Bulgaria’s Black Sea city of Varna and the resorts on the country’s northern Black Sea coast, between June 20 and 22, at the beginning of astronomical summer and just before the resumption of charter flights from Germany, the ministry said.

Baltova assured the German tourism business people that the Bulgarian government is taking all necessary measures for the safe and smooth running of the summer season.

The health and comfort of guests and staff are a priority, and for days Bulgaria has been permanently part of the green zone for Covid-19 on the map of Europe, she said.

Baltova said that the German market is extremely important for the tourism sector in Bulgaria, and in 2019 Germany was in third place in inbound tourism with 761 000 visitors.

More than 120 representatives of German agents and tour operators, including directors of DER Touristik, LMX Touristik, FTI Touristik, Invia Group Germany, TUI and many others, discussed the recovery of the business after the long closure and expressed optimism about destination Bulgaria, the Tourism Ministry said.

They agreed that vaccination against Covid-19 will mean a return to normalcy, and at the moment there is an increase in reservations and a catching up effect is being seen, the statement said.

(Photo: Tourism Ministry)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!