EC map classifies Bulgaria as Covid-19 green zone

The latest reopen.europa.eu map of the Covid-19 case notification rate per 100 000 population and test positivity classifies Bulgaria as a green zone.

The map reports these figures on the basis of the previous 14 days.

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov said: “This is due, on the one hand, to the people who have already been vaccinated and thus creating a barrier to the spread of the virus, and, on the other hand, to the efforts of hospital, outpatient and emergency care physicians and administration staff directly involved in the fight against Covid-19”.

Katsarov warned against taking too much reassurance from the development.

“The danger has not passed and the only way to reduce the risk is to get vaccinated en masse. Let’s use the summer months and do that so that we can return to the normal way of working,” he said.



Bulgaria’s northern neighbour Romania is also classified as a green zone. However, large parts of the territory of Greece are marked as risky.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

