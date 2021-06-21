Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 990

Share this: Facebook

The death of one person in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 was registered on Sunday, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 990, according to the June 21 report by the national information system.

Of 4141 tests done in the past day, 27 – about 0.65 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 421 032 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 10 226 active cases, an increase of 19 in the past day.

Seven people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 392 816, according to the national information system.

There are 1745 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, one fewer in the past day, with 207 in intensive care, unchanged from the previous day.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 437, the report said.

So far, 1 660 175 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3134 on Sunday.

So far, 748 826 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. The figure includes 1355 people who completed the vaccination cycle on June 20.

Sofia municipality said that a total of 1608 people received doses of vaccines against Covid-19 at mobile vaccination points in shopping malls and parks on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, 948 people received jabs, including 265 in shopping malls and 683 in parks.

Together with the 3273 people who received doses over the past three weekends, this makes 4881 people who were vaccinated at the mobile vaccination points in malls and parks, the municipality said.

