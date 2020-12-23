Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Government extends ’60:40′ payroll support to September 2021

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government is extending its “60:40” payroll support measure for employers, a response to the Covid-19 crisis, until September 2021, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on December 23.

The measure involves the state picking up 60 per cent of salary and social insurance costs, while the employer must pay the remaining 40 per cent.

Borissov emphasised during a meeting with members of his government that all other measures to support business during the pandemic continue to work, a government statement said.

“All these measures are to maintain people’s jobs, lives and standards. That is why the vaccine is important to us, fortunately every day we see a lasting tendency for the number of recoveries (from the virus) to be almost twice as many as the number of infected,” he said.

The statement quoted Labour and Social Policy Minister Denitsa Sacheva as saying that the 60:40 and 80:20 measures would continue to operate next year, while a different job-saving measure would be amended so that as of next year, 75 per cent of the insured pay of employees would be paid. For this latter measure, 50 million leva has been set aside.

The 80:20 measure is paid for with European Union funds.

Sacheva said that under the 60:40 measure, 627 million leva had been paid out, which she said had preserved 250 000 jobs.

Under the 80:20 measure, for hotels, restaurant, tourism and transport jobs, 23 million leva had been paid out, which Sacheva said had preserved 24 858 jobs.

