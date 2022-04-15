Bulgaria’s capital changes from Covid red zone to yellow zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia has been reclassified from a Covid-19 red zone to a yellow zone, according to the April 15 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

Classification as a yellow zone means a Covid-19 morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of April 15, Sofia’s morbidity rate is 241.28 per 100 000.

The city began the year as a dark red zone, meaning a morbidity rate exceeding 500 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

As of April 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 136.47 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 145.04 on April 14. As of March 15, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 344.87 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Currently, out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria, 21 are yellow zones and eight are green zones.

Classification as a green zone means a morbidity rate of 100 or less.

The eight districts classified as green zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan and Turgovishte.

(Illustration: NCIPD)