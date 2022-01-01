Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Capital Sofia returns to dark red zone status

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia was classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone – meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – according to the January 1 report by the unified information portal.

The sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in recent days pushed the morbidity rate in the city to 500.15, up from 369.91 on December 29.

Fourteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria were Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Those districts were Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, the district (not city) of Sofia, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

Twelve districts were classified as Covid-19 yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Those districts were Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

One district, Kurdhzali, is classified as a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population, at 78.99.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of January 1 is 342.3, up from 325 a day earlier.

(Image: pixabay)

