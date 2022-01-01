Bulgaria’s road death toll in 2021 was 557

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 557 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in 2021, according to provisional figures published on January 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 94 more than the road death toll in 2020, a year that saw a reduced figure, a result in part of temporary intercity travel restrictions that were in force for a few weeks as an anti-epidemic measure.

Bulgaria’s 2020 road death toll was 162 lower than the confirmed number of road deaths in 2019.

At the same time, Bulgaria’s 2021 road death toll was 66 lower than that in 2019, which in turn had been 12 higher than the figure for 2018.

The January 1 2022 report by the Interior Ministry said that in 2021, there were 6069 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the dead, 7596 people were seriously injured.

In December 2021 alone, there were 544 serious road accidents, leaving 38 people dead and 663 people injured.

In December 2020, there were 405 serious accidents, leaving 44 people dead and 498 injured. In December 2019, there were 540 serious accidents, with 42 dead and 498 injured.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!