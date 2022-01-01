Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 65 deaths, 2810 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 65 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 955, according to the January 1 report by the unified information portal.

Of 30 953 tests done in the past day, 2810 – about 9.08 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 747 108 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 101 579 are active, an increase of 2179 in the past 24 hours.

The report said that in the past day, 566 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 612 395.

There are 4022 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 385 newly admitted. There are 457 in intensive care, a decrease of 10 compared with the figure in the December 31 report.

Thirty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 080.

So far, 3 700 660 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3609 in the past day.

A total of 1 914 910 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 922 in the past day, while 275 053 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2332 in the past day.

