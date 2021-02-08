Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 20 more deaths, 102 new active cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 20 more deaths among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9331, according to the February 8 daily report by the national information system.

Of 2663 tests done in the past 24 hours, 182 – about 6.83 per cent – proved positive.

The number of active cases rose by 102 in the past 24 hours, to 21 152.

To date, 223 734 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including those who have died, those who have recovered and the active cases.

There are 3126 Covid-19 patients in hospital, seven fewer than the figure in the February 7 report. Two hundred and seventy-eight are in hospital, three fewer than the previous day.

The national information system said that 60 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 193 251.

Seven medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9667.

On Sunday, 22 vaccinations against Covid-19 were registered, bringing the total number of doses administered to 57 038. The number of second doses administered is 17 392, unchanged from the figure in the February 7 report.

