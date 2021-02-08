Bad weather in Germany delays delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

A delivery of 17 550 doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccines to Bulgaria, scheduled for February 8, had to be postponed because of bad weather in Germany, Bulgarian National Radio reported the Health Ministry as saying.

The courier company said that given the weather conditions in Germany, it was not known when the flight would be possible.

Deutsche Welle’s English service reported that a snowstorm caused injuries, accidents, railway and football match cancellations across northern and central Germany on February 7. Forecasters said the snowstorm was set to bring even lower temperatures in the upcoming week.

The Netherlands also has been hard-hit by the bad weather.

Bulgaria took delivery of 28 800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine this past weekend, and expects to receive about 300 000 doses of that vaccine in the coming four weeks. The AstraZeneca doses that arrived were used to open the third phase of Bulgaria’s national vaccination plan against Covid-19.

On Sunday, 22 vaccinations against Covid-19 were registered, bringing the total number of doses administered to 57 038. The number of second doses administered is 17 392, unchanged from the figure in the February 7 report.

About 6000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Bulgaria in the middle of this week.

