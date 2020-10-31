Bulgarian Socialist Party leader in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Socialist Party leader Kornelia Ninova is being treated at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ninova was reported to have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy after feeling unwell and after she tested positive for the virus.

Ninova had participated in the October 30 sitting of the National Assembly, reading a declaration stating her opposition party’s rejection of amendments to the Public Procurement Act,

She is the latest of the BSP MPs to test positive for Covid-19 in about a week, after Kiril Dobrev, Dragomir Stoynev, Ivan Ivanov and Anna Slovova.

In a Facebook post, Ninova described herself as “fine” and thanked all those who had expressed concern.

A number of Bulgarian politicians and public figures are in quarantine currently because of Covid-19. They include Prime Minister and centre-right GERB party leader Boiko Borissov, who has tested positive.

Those in quarantine as contact persons include government critic and head of state President Roumen Radev, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev and Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

