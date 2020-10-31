Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 29 new deaths, active cases rise by 2680 in past day

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Twenty-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 1254, the national information system said on October 31.

In the span of a day, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria increased by 2680, to a total of 29 910.

There are 2447 Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria’s hospitals, 71 more than as at the October 30 daily report. A total of 165 are in intensive care, two fewer than 24 hours earlier.

The national information system said that after 12 634 PCR tests in Bulgaria in the past day, 2891 had proved positive.

The largest number of newly-confirmed cases was in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 1059, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 204.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases were Blagoevgrad 149, Bourgas 173, Varna 158, Veliko Turnovo 54, Vidin 13, Vratsa 63, Gabrovo 68, Dobrich 16, Kurdzhali 68, Kyustendil 25, Lovech 56, Montana 38, Pazardzhik 59, Pernik 54, Pleven 58, Razgrad 39, Silistra 17, Sliven 50, Smolyan 17, Sofia district 63, Stara Zagora 121, Turgovishte 58, Haskovo 46, Shoumen 60 and Yambol 33.

A total of 99 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 2268.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!