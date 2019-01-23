‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning for 11 districts in Bulgaria for January 24 over heavy rain

Share this: Facebook

Authorities in Bulgaria have issued the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather for 11 districts in the country for January 24 because of forecast heavy rain.

The warning covers capital city Sofia, as well as the districts of Blagoevgrad, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, the Sofia region, and Stara Zagora.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially dangerous weather, because of forecast significant rainfall, has been issued for seven districts: Gabrovo, Lovech, Pleven, Sliven, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa and Yambol.

On January 24, Sofia is set for a minimum temperature of zero degrees Celsius, rising to a maximum three degrees.

The forecast for Plovdiv is for a low of four degrees, rising to nine, and for Varna and Bourgas, both six degrees, rising to nine. In Varna, light snow is possible, forecasters said.

