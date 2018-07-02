Unemployment in Bulgaria hits new low, 5% in May 2018

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria hit another new low in May 2018, at five per cent, well below the EU average and down from 6.2 per cent in May 2017.

Figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on July 2 said that in May 2017, about 210 000 people in Bulgaria were unemployed. In May 2018, this fell to 160 000 people.

According to Eurostat, youth unemployment in Bulgaria in May 2018 was 11.2 per cent, down from 14 per cent in May 2017.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

