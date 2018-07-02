Bulgarian revenue officials to swoop on Black Sea holiday resorts

Share this: Facebook

As Bulgaria’s 2018 summer season gets underway, the National Revenue Agency has made its now-traditional announcement that it will be carrying out inspections at resorts to check for tax compliance.

Hundreds of tax inspectors, together with other state bodies, will be carrying out checks at hotels, restaurants, bars, shops, other retail outlets and car parks, the National Revenue Agency said.

The plan is, starting from July 3, to carry out more than 25 000 checks, with the focu mainly on the reporting of turnover and the issuing of receipts.

The agency issued a reminder that in the event of a business failing to issue a receipt for payment, the business not only will be fined but also its site may be sealed.

The mandatory connection of cash registers to the agency’s computers will be used by revenue agency officials to check for discrepancies in reported revenue.

The head of fiscal control at the agency, Spas Shishkov, said that while the agency would be focusing on resorts at Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast during summer 2018, “this does not mean we will interrupt check-ups inside the country”.

“We have nearly 800 people and good software tools for that purpose,” Shishkov said.

At the coast, not only the large resorts will be checked. The inspections will be carried out everywhere along the coast, the revenue agency said.

Some of the inspections will be on a “secret shopper” basis while others will be overt, with agency officials accompanied by law enforcement officials.

(Photo: Darren Shaw/sxc.hu)

