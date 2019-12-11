Bulgaria’s exports in January – October 2019 up 4.2% on annual basis

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria January – October 2019 was 48 702.6 million leva, about 4.2 per cent more than in January – October 2018, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on December 11, citing preliminary figures.

In October 2019 the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 5 402.2 million leva, a decrease of 0.8 per cent compared with October 2018, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – October 2019 amounted to 51 157.1 million leva (at CIF prices), about 2.2 per cent less than in January – October 2018.

In October 2019, total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 11.2 per cent compared to the same month of the previous year, adding up to 5 534.1 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – October 2019 and amounted to 2 454.5 million leva. In October 2019, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 131.9 million leva.

In January – October 2019, exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries, meaning non-EU countries, increased by 5.8 per cent in comparison with the same period of the previous year and added up to 16 026.9 million leva.

The main trading partners of Bulgaria were Turkey, China, Serbia, the United States, Russia, and the Republic of North Macedonia which accounted for 50 per cent of exports to non-EU countries.

In October 2019, the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries decreased by 10.3 per cent compared October 2018, amounting to 1 775.6 million leva.

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in the period January – October 2019 decreased by 10.7 per cent in comparison with same period of 2018 and added up to 17 048.6 million leva (at CIF prices).

The largest amounts were reported for goods imported from Turkey, Russia, China and Serbia.

In October 2019, imports of goods into Bulgaria from third countries decreased by 35.9 per cent compared with October 2018, amounting to 1 635.3 million leva.

The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries in the period January – October 2019 was negative and added up to 1 021.7 million leva. In October 2019, the foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB – import CIF) with third countries was positive and amounted to 140.3 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Sam LeVan/freeimages.com)

Comments

comments