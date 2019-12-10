Bulgaria warns motorists as worsening weather, snowfalls expected

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s National Road Safety Co-ordination Centre has issued a warning to motorists as weather forecasters have predicted worsening weather and snowfall in many parts of the country.

All necessary measures have been taken to prevent accidents given the upcoming weather change and the expected snowfall overnight, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said on December 10.

In the past 24 hours, 20 serious road accidents were registered in Bulgaria, in which no people died but 38 people were injured, the Interior Ministry said.

Chief Inspector Vladislav Pavlikanov, head of the centre, again reminded motorists that, especially in bad conditions, they should embark on journeys prepared for the winter conditions, not take risky manoeuvres and drive at appropriate speeds.

Motorists should ensure that their cars’ fuel tanks were full, they should have food and drink in their cars, and have warm clothing.

The centre called on motorists to comply with the instructions of local traffic authorities.

Daniel Ivanichkov of the Road Infrastructure Agency said that about 2000 machines were currently operating throughout Bulgaria to take care of road maintenance. More than 1000 were on standby, he said.

Traffic restrictions were possible pending cleaning of road surfaces in the event of icing, Ivanichkov said.

(Photo: Michael Hornak)

