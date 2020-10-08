Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Patients in hospital pass 1000-mark, 288 new active cases

Share this: Facebook

Eleven people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 873, according to data posted on October 8 by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s national information system’s October 1 report gave the death toll by that date as 825, meaning an increase of 48 deaths since then.

Of 4541 PCR tests done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, a total of 436 proved positive.

The number of active cases rose in the past day by 288 to a total of 6422. This is an increase in active cases of 1045 since the October 1 daily report.

There are 1033 patients in hospital, 62 more than as at the October 7 report, and 196 more than as at the October 1 report.

Fifty-three patients are in intensive care, four fewer than the figure in the October 7 report.

To date, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered, and the active cases, 22 743 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

Of the newly-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, the largest numbers are in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 124, followed by the districts of Plovdiv, 65, Varna, 35, and Bourgas and Stara Zagora, 28 each.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Veliko Turnovo five, Vidin three, Vratsa six, Gabrovo one, Dobrich two, Kurdzhali 10, Kurdzhali three, Montana seven, Pazardzhik 12, Pernik eight, Pleven five, Razgrad two, Rousse four, Sliven 13, Smolyan 16, Sofia district five, Turgovishte five, Haskovo four, Shoumen seven and Yambol nine.

Twenty-six medical personnel have tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1263.

