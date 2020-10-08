Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Minister says new measures not needed, but better compliance is

Share this: Facebook

There is no need to tighten measures or impose new measures in Bulgaria against the spread of Covid-19, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a news conference on October 8.

“The only thing we will do is tighten control over compliance with existing measures,” Angelov said.

Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev said that Bulgaria ranks seventh in mortality and 24th in morbidity in Europe, and fourth in mortality and fifth in morbidity in the Balkan Peninsula.

Occupancy of beds in Bulgaria’s Covid-19 wards is 14 per cent, while occupancy of beds in intensive care units is five per cent. There is an increase, but it is not significant, Angelov said.

A total of 101 kindergarten children and school pupils are ill with new coronavirus. A total of 3268 are in quarantine. There are 133 ill kindergarten teachers, while 119 are in quarantine.

Angelov said that this meant a rate of three out of 1000 classes in Bulgaria in quarantine.

“We have absolutely low levels of morbidity in relation to children in schools,” he said.

Kunchev said that the increase in the incidence of the disease in Bulgaria was in line with the average for Europe. “Bulgaria is still in the zone with the brightest orange colour. A group of about 10 countries is being formed, in which the situation is quite difficult,” he said.

Pirogov emergency hospital head Professor Assen Baltov said that coronavirus testing will no longer be mandatory after a two-week quarantine expires.

Kunchev told the briefing that it was currently being clarified why the UK to require a 14-day quarantine for people arriving from Bulgaria.

The briefing was told that the Voenna Rampa refugee centre was being placed under quarantine as of October 8 because of an outbreak of new coronavirus.

Bulgaria’s national information centre said in its October 8 daily report that the Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria to date was 873. There are 6422 active cases, 1033 patients in hospital, 53 in intensive care.

To date, 22 743 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. A total of 15 448 people have recovered from the virus, according to the national information system.

