Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2022 was 5.6% – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2022 was 5.6 per cent, down from six per cent in February 2021 and unchanged from January 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted figures published by EU statistics agency Eurostat on March 31.

The February 2022 figure represented an estimated 144 000 people, compared with 197 000 people in February 2021 and 146 000 people in January 2022, according to Eurostat.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 14.9 per cent in February 2022, down from 16.4 per cent in February 2021 and down from 15 per cent in January 2022.

Eurostat said that the February 2022 figure represented an estimated 18 000 people under the age of 25, compared with 23 000 in February 2021 and 18 000 in January 2022.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent in February 2022, down from 6.3 per cent in January 2022 and from 7.5 per cent in February 2021, Eurostat said.

In February 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent, down from 6.9 per cent in January 2022 and from 8.2 per cent in February 2021.

In February 2022, 2.581 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.101 million were in the euro zone.

In February 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 14 per cent in both the EU and in the euro zone, down from 14.3 per cent in both zones in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger)

