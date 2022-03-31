Bulgaria’s Varna, Bourgas airports announce summer 2022 flights

Share this: Facebook

Varna Airport has announced details of its summer 2022 flight schedule.

Bulgaria Air continues to provide a connection from Varna Airport to Sofia with flights twice per day, with the exception of Friday, when there are three.

From April 25, the airline will offer three Varna-Sofia flights a day from Monday to Friday, and two flights at weekends.

Austrian Airlines currently is operating flights from/to Vienna six days a week, and from April 18, the flights will be every day of the week.

Turkish Airlines is offering daily flights from/to Istanbul.

Wizz Air is operating daily flights to London-Luton.

On March 29, Wizz Air began flying Varna-Charleroi every Tuesday and Saturday and Varna-Prague every Tuesday and Saturday.

On March 31, Wizz Air begins Varna – Baden-Baden flights every Thursday and Varna – Liverpoool flights every Thursday.

On March 28, easyJet relaunched its flights to/from Berlin twice a week.

From the beginning of April, Ryanair will perform flights to six different destinations from Bourgas.

Bourgas Airport will start the active summer season with Ryanair’s regular flights to six European destinations, the airport said.

From April 9, there will be four Bourgas – Warsaw flights a week, on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

From April 9, there will be two Bourgas – Gdansk flights a week, on Tuesday and Saturday.

From April 9, there will two flights a week to Vienna, on Tuesday and Saturday.

From the same date, there will two flights a week from Bourgas to London Luton, on Tuesday and Saturday.

From April 10, there will be three Bourgas – Krakow flights a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

From April 11, there will be two Bourgas – Budapest flights a week, on Monday and Friday.

