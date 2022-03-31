New flights to Europe, Balkans in Sofia Airport’s summer schedule

Share this: Facebook

Sofia Airport travellers will be able to choose from more than 80 new and well-known destinations in summer 2022, the airport said in a media statement on March 31.

“These are part of airport operator SOF Connect’s program to expand its flight network and provide convenient connections and transfer flights to neighbouring countries, tourist cities in Europe and exotic holiday destinations,” Sofia Airport said.

For the first time, flights to Zadar, Croatia will be operated from Sofia by Ryanair.

They are planned from May 1 – twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Among the new offers are Gullivair’s regular flights to Skopje, Tirana and Thessaloniki.

The first flight to Skopje was on March 26 and the one to Tirana is scheduled for April 2.

Flights to Thessaloniki will be three times a week – Tuesday, Friday and Sunday – starting June 17.

Czech Airlines is also resuming its Sofia-Prague route, for the first time since 2012.

The flights will be three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from May 3.

From May 1, Italian Airlines (ITA) will again fly to Rome (Fiumicino) every day of the week except Thursday.

Ryanair will start twice-weekly flights to Varna from May 1 and Gullivair will resume flights to Bourgas from April 10.

National carrier Bulgaria Air also operates flights to both cities.

Charter flights to popular winter schedule destinations – Cairo and Hurghada in Egypt, La Romana in the Dominican Republic and many others are also continuing, Sofia Airport said.

(Photo: Apostoloff)

