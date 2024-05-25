Bulgarian railways offers steam train trip for Kazanluk’s Rose Festival

Bulgarian state railways BDZ and the municipality of Kazanluk are organising a special train trip for visitors to the town’s Rose Festival on May 31, on a Filipovo – Karlovo – Kazanluk route.



Those who choose to travel to Kazanluk on the train will have the extremely rare opportunity to travel with the steam locomotive 03.12, which is a true legend in the history of Bulgaria, deeply connected with fateful events surrounding the family of Tsar Boris III, BDZ said.

The train will depart from Filipovo station at 9.35am and arrive at Kazanluk station at 12.10pm.

After arriving at Kazanluk station, passengers will have plenty of time to stroll around and experience the Rose Festival atmosphere, BDZ said.

For visitors to the town, there will be a specially organized creative workshop for children at the Rose Museum, located in the pink-filled Rosalium Park.

Foodies can also visit the Balkan Culture and Culinary Festival, which takes place at Sevtopolis Stadium.

Before the departure of the special train from Kazanluk, a concert by popular Bulgarian bands will begin at the station, which is part of the traveling festival Concerts at the Station.

The steam locomotive train will depart from Kazanluk station back to Filipovo station at 3.30pm, arriving at 6.35pm.

In both directions, the train will have a half-hour stopover at Karlovo station, which will be a good time for photos with the steam locomotive at the foot of the Balkans, BDZ said.

The price of the ticket for travel in both directions Filipovo – Kazanluk – Filipovo is 45 leva including a reserved seat, and for all children up to 10 years of age the tickets will be half price.

Tickets for this train can be purchased at ticket offices and railway offices, as well as online through the online reservation and ticketing system at https://bileti.bdz.bg/ .

For further details of the 2024 Rose Festival, please click here.

(Photo: BDZ)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!