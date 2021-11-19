Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 145 deaths, 2785 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 145 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 26 985, according to the November 19 report by the unified information portal.

Of 31 318 tests done in the past day, 2785 – about 8.89 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 668 363 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 109 144 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 1844 in the past day.

The report said that 4484 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 532 234.

There are 7414 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 734 newly-admitted, the report said. There are 775 in intensive care, eight fewer than the figure in the November 18 report.

Fifty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 966.

So far, 3 152 490 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 22 055 in the past day.

A total of 1 673 851 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 13 032 in the past day, while 55 589 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4163 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

