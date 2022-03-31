Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 14 deaths, 1176 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Fourteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 512, according to the March 31 report by the unified information portal.

Of 10 528 tests done in the past day, 1176 – about 11.17 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 137 780 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 183 892 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 3039 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4301 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 917 376.

As of March 31, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 264.67 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 275.85 on March 30.

There are 1953 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 179 newly admitted. There are 214 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the March 30 report.

Twenty medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 059.

A total of 4 350 311 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1907 in the past day.



A total of 2 050 248 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 339 in the past day, while 722 191 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1465 in the past day.

