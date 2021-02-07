Covid-19: Partygoers at Sofia hotel barricaded themselves in during police, health inspectors raid By The Sofia Globe staff

Some of the partygoers at a hotel in Bulgarian capital city Sofia’s Boyana neighbourhood barricaded themselves in after police and health inspectors arrived to check on compliance with restrictive measures against the spread of Covid-19, Bulgarian National Radio reported on February 7.

This is the latest consecutive weekend on which police and regional health inspectorate staff have carried out such inspections, and found numerous breaches of the rules, the report said.

BNR said that after police and health officials arrived at the hotel, some present tried to escape through various exits of the building.

Dozens of fines for violations of the anti-epidemic measures were issued by Sofia police and the regional health inspectorate on February 5 and 6, both to individuals and juristic persons, the report said.

The inspections were continuing on February 7, at shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and shops.

As of February 1, shopping malls, cinemas, gyms and dance schools in Bulgaria were allowed to re-open as part of easing of Health Ministry measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Restaurants remain closed until February 28, although deliveries and takeaways for the home or office are allowed. The exception for restaurants in places of accommodation remains in place – meaning that they are allowed only to serve registered guests.

(Archive photo: Pablo EG/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

