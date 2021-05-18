EC approves 173.6M euro in cohesion funds for Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission said on May 18 that it has approved the allocation of 173.6 million euro under the REACT-EU funding initiative to help Bulgaria tackle the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding was added to the human resources development operational programme, which is co-funded by the European Social Fund (ESF).

As part of that operational programme, 50 000 employees received support to maintain their employment during temporary restrictions of their activities caused by the coronavirus pandemic, while 17 250 medical and non-medical staff working at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic received additional remuneration to their wages, the Commission said.

The EC said that 53 000 people in need will receive support, including older people and persons with disabilities who will receive health and social services at home.

As part of the NextGenerationEU recovery plan, the REACT-EU mechanism is set to provide a total 47.5 billion euro to cohesion policy programmes over the course of 2021 and 2022.

(European Commission headquarters Berlaymont building. Photo: JLogan)

