In EU, 70% of adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19 – while Bulgaria lags at 20%

The European Union today reached a crucial milestone with 70 per cent of the adult population now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the European Commission said on August 31.

In total, over 256 million adults in the EU have now received a full vaccine course, the Commission said.

But statistics released by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) showed that as of August 30, a mere 20 per cent of adults in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle.

The August 31 report by Bulgaria’s unified information system said that 1 163 504 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle. According to the National Statistical Institute, Bulgaria has an estimated population of 6 916 548. Using those numbers gives a figure of 16.82 per cent of the population who have completed the vaccination cycle.

Adults in Bulgaria who had received at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 added up to 21.8 per cent, according to the ECDC.

The European Commission said that seven weeks ago already, the Commission’s delivery target was met, ahead of time: to provide EU countries, by the end of July, with enough vaccine doses to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of the adult EU population.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said: “The full vaccination of 70 per cent of adults in the EU already in August is a great achievement.

“The EU’s strategy of moving forward together is paying off and putting Europe at the vanguard of the global fight against Covid-19,” she said.

“But the pandemic is not over. We need more. I call on everyone who can to get vaccinated. And we need to help the rest of the world vaccinate, too. Europe will continue to support its partners in this effort, in particular the low and middle income countries,” Von der Leyen said.

